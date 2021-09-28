T4S Partners welcomes Paul Taroli as new Southeast Director of Business Development
Paul Taroli - Director of Business Development | Southeast Region
knowing Paul for over 20 years, I am very excited to have him join our team. I know that Paul will have much success working with our clients and partners in the Southeast”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Director of Business Development, Paul will be responsible for the strategic relationships between T4S Partners, our clients, and our partners. Paul will lead T4S’s business development efforts and go-to-market execution in the Southeast Region. Paul has over 30 years of selling, managing and client delivery experience.
— Rob Ash, CEO of T4S Partners
“I decided what is really important to me is working with a brilliant delivery team, in a collaborative, constructive company culture” – Said Paul Taroli.
Before joining T4S, Paul, started his career in IT Services in 1996 when he launched The Pinnacle Group Europe, a successful PeopleSoft systems integrator. Following CSC’s acquisition of Pinnacle in 1999, Paul moved through various roles as part of CSC’s service delivery. Over his career Paul has had experience in multiple industries with numerous Fortune 500 companies and has served a variety of public sector agencies in the State & Local government market. Paul has a degree from Kutztown University.
Paul is also active in the volunteer community participating in multiple charity cycling events over the years, including two MS-150’s from Houston to Austin, The Wounded Warriors ride with 200 vets from San Antonino to Dallas, and the Best Buddies event from Monterrey, CA to Hurst Castle down the beautiful Pacific Coast Highway.
About T4S Partners
T4S Partners, Inc. is an IT & Business Solutions consulting firm specializing in Cloud Enablement, Application Transformation and Enterprise Service Management. T4S’ experience helps clients drive efficiency and growth by effectively connecting systems, processes, and people. For further information, please visit http://www.t4spartners.com
