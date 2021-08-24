T4S Partners, Inc. Ranks No. 1,749 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 262 Percent
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
A little over 5 years ago, a group of individuals had a vision for a different type of Consulting and Services company. We were able to put an incredible team in place to help execute this vision.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that T4S Partners, Inc. is No. 1,749 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Rob Ash, CEO of T4S Partners
Rob Ash, CEO of T4S Partners said, “A little over 5 years ago, a group of individuals had a vision for a different type of Consulting and Services company. We were able to put an incredible team in place to help execute this vision. Being recognized as a member of the Inc. 5000, 2021 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies is an incredible accomplishment in our journey to make that vision a reality. Achieving a three-year revenue growth of 262% is an outstanding accomplishment, especially during a time of uncertainty. I am very proud of and thankful to our incredible team and their commitment to our client’s success. We could not have achieved this accomplishment without our great clients and partners. Thank you all. We are in great company with such a distinguished group of innovative 2021 honorees.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About T4S Partners
T4S Partners focuses on helping clients achieve their desired outcomes by effectively connecting systems, processes and people with insight to create competitive advantage. We are a “Next Generation” consulting firm that helps organizations create compelling new customer solutions, optimize their IT organization and assets, and transform enterprise service management functions.
For more information about T4S Partners, visit www.t4spartners.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Adrian Cordova – Manager, Inside Sales & Marketing, 303-386-2197 adrian@t4spartners.com
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Adrian Cordova
T4S Partners, Inc.
+1 720-386-2197
adrian@t4spartners.com