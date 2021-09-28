Jeffrey McGhee Named Warden at Lincoln Correctional Center

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Jeffrey McGhee as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton.

McGhee had been the security coordinator in the Western Region Office.

“Warden McGhee has earned a wealth of experience in his two decades of service to the public’s safety,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “I’m glad to welcome him to our team of wardens who work so hard to protect the staff, the offenders, and our communities.”

In his new position, McGhee is responsible for all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum custody male offenders. Built in 1939, Lincoln was one of 61 field unit prisons renovated or built during the late 1930s to house offenders who worked building roads.

The prison's original dormitory is still in use today. The General Assembly provided an additional dormitory as part of the $10 million construction program in 1985. Work was completed in 1987 on the dormitory, as well as a multipurpose building, recreation building and a Correction Enterprise plant.

Offenders at the facility work in Department of Transportation road squads in the region.

A veteran employee to state government, McGhee began his career with the Department of Public Safety in 2001 as a correctional officer at the Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.

He was promoted to sergeant at the facility in 2005, to lieutenant in 2010 and to captain in 2015. He was named western region security coordinator in 2020.

McGhee obtained an associate degree in criminal justice from Western Piedmont Community College.