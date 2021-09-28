VIDEO: We are Here for You

Dear Champions of Education,

Our team at the Department of Education is here to support you and your colleagues throughout this year, as you continue to provide a welcoming and safe school where students can grow and learn.

We recognize the challenges you face every year, and the extraordinary ones that COVID-19 continues to present. Please remember that our Office of School and Student Supports and our Maine School Safety Center are here to help. They offer a library of resources, frequent virtual technical assistance and support meetings, and a team of specialists who will collaborate with and advise schools and educators with best practices.

Please take a moment to hear from our OSSS and MSSC teams in a special message for our education colleagues, and look for more resources from your DOE team in the coming weeks.

With Gratitude and Respect, Pender