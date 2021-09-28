The Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases a Facilitation Guide for Successful Value-Based Payment Arrangements
At the core, successful value-based payment arrangements are rooted in effective partnerships. Trust among like-minded collaborators is an essential ingredient.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Health Care Transformation Task Force released a new resource to assist health care payer and provider efforts to form successful Alternative Payment Model (APM) arrangements. The resource, titled Building Better Partnerships: A Facilitation Guide for Successful Value Based Payment Arrangements, combines fresh insights from Task Force members with existing tools and best practice summaries to create a practical guide for those tasked with negotiating and operating APMs.
“At the core, successful value-based payment arrangements are rooted in effective partnerships,” said Jeff Micklos, Task Force Executive Director. “Trust among like-minded collaborators is an essential ingredient.”
“Effective value partnerships begin with preparation,” said David Terry, CEO of Archway Health. “Organizations cannot be effective partners if they don’t know what they seek in a value-based arrangement.”
The guide includes toolkits like the Task Force partnership evaluation templates and explainers that break down common payment arrangements, as well as advice on less tangible – but critically important – aspects of successful partnerships like trust building, relationship management, and effective staffing.
“Understanding your role, direction, and desired objectives prepares you to be an effective partner,” said Dr. Tom Lundquist, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Sentara Health Plans. “Once a plan is in place, long term success requires open communication, adaptability, and willingness to compromise.”
ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • Apervita • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Doctor on Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Health [at] Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
