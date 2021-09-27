The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Art Imitates My Life and Inspires Young Artists” by Theresa Angela Taylor

On view from October 1-29, 2021

Wilmington, Del. (September 27, 2021) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present visual artist Theresa Angela Taylor’s debut exhibition, Art Imitates My Life and Inspires Young Artists, October 1-29, 2021. Taylor was named a 2021 Emerging Artist Fellow in Folk Art: Visual Arts by the Delaware Division of the Arts. The artist will host a free opening reception on Friday, October 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Growing up in Harlem, Taylor was enveloped in art, music, creativity and activism. Her father and grandfather were both artists; her father was a painter and her grandfather a musician during the Harlem Renaissance. Other early influences came from artists like Pablo Picasso, Jacob Lawrence, Banksy, Georgia O’Keeffe and Kara Walker; from Motown musicians like Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and Smoky Robinson; and from civil rights activists like Malcolm X, Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni. Her artwork is also informed by her encounters in everyday life. “News, kids, interesting things I read or see, my own thoughts,” she says. But what inspires her most is “Life and spreading positive energy through visual expression.”

With this exhibition, she chose the title and pieces because they collectively mirror her life’s direction. “Each piece talks about my life,” she says. “You see a representation of who I am; images of my ancients; my work with children in Dover, Delaware; even the insurrection at the Capitol. I want my audience to know…how I feel about my characters, the things that are important to me, and the message that the country is telling me as a Black woman in the United States.”

For more information about Theresa Angela Taylor and her upcoming exhibition, watch her Meet the Artist video.

Image in banner: Moon To Heart, 2020, acrylic, 24 x 36 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. All visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain 3 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

###

Contact: Kaitlin Ammon, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications 302-577-8280, kaitlin.ammon@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.