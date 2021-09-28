Crane To Get New School Zone

Submit Release
CRANE – Crane will get a new school zone on Highway 385 in the next two weeks, and the existing school zone on Highway 329 will see improvements as well. Exact timing is hard to predict, but work is currently scheduled to be complete by Oct. 8.

The new school zone will be installed between Seventh Street and 11th Street. The speed limit of the new school zone will be 20 miles per hour while lights are flashing.

The Highway 329 school zone will be extended approximately 825 feet to the west and will begin just east of South Katherine Street. The speed limit in the Highway 329 school zone will also be reduced to 20 miles per hour when lights are flashing.

These changes are being made in the interest of safety. Motorists are asked to always obey traffic rules, especially in school zones where pedestrian traffic is heavy at peak times.

