Pennsylvania School District Chooses Carina for Emergency Notifications

How this Pennsylvania school district used Carina, created by Wahsega, to provide timely emergency communication throughout their district campuses.

JEFFERSON HILLS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Jefferson Hills School District installs Carina to handle emergency notifications, audio paging, clock synchronization, and bell scheduling for their Pittsburg campuses from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program recently awarded one of their 16,000 semifinalist designations to a West Jefferson Hills student.

“With Carina, we got a comprehensive platform with a fully digital paging system, synchronized clock and bell scheduler, classroom intercom, and emergency notification that’s future-proof.” - Gerry Dawson, Technology Director, West Jefferson Hills School District

West Jefferson Hills School District will transition all schools to Carina. So far, two campuses have entirely transitioned to Carina. Administrators are now able to communicate with all their buildings and classrooms using one centralized Carina dashboard.

West Jefferson sought a quality ecosystem that met all functional and safety needs for its students and administrators. Wahsega is honored to have played a role in making their campus safer and more connected.

About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Using Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.

Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

