Cricket Media Adds Fluent City to Global Online Learning Suite

Cricket expands language learning to 11 languages for learners of all ages

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media, the trusted children’s publisher and provider of global eLearning products, extends its reach beyond children to adult learners with the acquisition of Fluent City. The acquisition adds nine languages and several corporate training relationships to Cricket’s growing online learning suite. The combination of Cricket and Fluent City will deliver effective and enjoyable language learning for children and adults.

Fluent City’s live individual and group classes will be offered along with Cricket’s English and Chinese language learning services. NeuABC and NeuLingo currently serve children via group and individual live, online instruction for families, schools, and libraries supported by a 40-year library of Cricket magazines and eBooks.

“Cricket believes that live, personalized learning experiences are most effective for language acquisition and Fluent City has proven it with more than 40,000 adult students via 175,000 hours taught,” said Alex Wang, CEO of Cricket Media. “We are proud to welcome the Fluent City team, eLearning platform, and community of learners to the Cricket family.”

Cricket’s language learning lineup now includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Chinese, English, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Hebrew as standalone classes or in conjunction with classroom- or app-based study

