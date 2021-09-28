Michele's Granola Adds a New Low-in-Sugar Muesli Cereal to its Product Line
Maryland-based CPG experiencing record growth as consumers seek more healthful breakfast options.
We’re delighted to introduce a nutritious, convenient product that...delivers on our high standard for quality natural ingredients, outstanding flavor and fresh-made texture.”TIMONIUM, MARYLAND, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With demand for its products at an all-time high and market research pointing to consumer interest in low sugar breakfast options, Maryland-based Michele’s Granola has introduced its lowest sugar variety: Michele’s Apple Cinnamon Toasted Muesli.
— Michele’s Granola founder and owner Michele Tsucalas
According to Mintel research, nearly 60% of consumers are “seeking low-sugar products for their general health.” Michele’s new muesli variety is a toasted oat-based cereal with nuts, seeds, apples and raisins. On trend with market findings, the cereal contains a total of three grams of sugar per serving, with two grams occurring naturally from the dried fruit, and one gram of added sugar from pure maple syrup.
Apple Cinnamon Toasted Muesli is one of two flavors of muesli Michele’s Granola now offers, having introduced its original Toasted Muesli to consumers in 2015 after selling it at local farmers’ markets for years. The brand also bakes a line of handmade granola cereal available nationwide, which is known for its all-natural ingredients, big chunks and light and crispy texture. Muesli is baked without any added oil or refined sugar, so it is a loose cereal without the distinctive chunks found in granola.
Michele’s Granola founder and owner Michele Tsucalas says, “As a small business, we rely on feedback from our customers to help us develop new products, and a large cross-section have been asking for a lower sugar option. We’re delighted to introduce a nutritious, convenient product that not only meets that need, but also delivers on our high standard for quality natural ingredients, outstanding flavor and fresh-made texture.” The product will be an online exclusive for several months via Michelesgranola.com and Amazon.com before making it onto retailers’ shelves.
To meet the unprecedented demand for its handmade granola and muesli cereal, Maryland-based Michele’s Granola has increased production by 50% and grown its team significantly since spring of 2020. The brand was on a 20-25% annual growth trajectory before 2019, but experienced double that growth from 2019-2020, accelerated by shifting consumer habits toward eating more at home during the pandemic.
####
About Michele’s Granola
Since 2006, Michele’s Granola has been dedicated to making small batch granola from scratch, prepared fresh daily by hand with simple natural, organic and GMO-free ingredients. The company now produces more than 35,000 pounds of granola weekly, which is distributed to 1,000+ natural food retailers, grocers and food service facilities, and is also available online and on Amazon.com. Michele’s is committed to improving nutrition and supporting local food entrepreneurship by donating 1% of all sales to non-profits with a food-based mission www.michelesgranola.com.
Lauren Shafer
Michele's Granola
+1 4103500021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn