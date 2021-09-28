Pecan Market Demand Analysis with CAGR of 6.9% and Future Opportunity Evaluation, Top Companies, Trends and Technology

Brandessence Market Research

A pecan is a tree that grows nuts also known as pecans.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Pecan Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Pecan Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Global Pecan Market is valued at USD 1710 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2728 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

A pecan is a tree that grows nuts also known as pecans. These hard-shelled nuts are similar to walnuts and used for sweet treats like praline candy and pecan tart. Pecans provide phytonutrients, plant-based compounds that have powerful antioxidant benefits.

Pecans are excellent sources of manganese and copper, two minerals that boost overall metabolic health may contain anti-inflammatory properties and potentially help reduce risk of heart disease. The added benefit is nutrients have shown promise specifically in preventing in high blood pressure. Pecan nuts are an excellent source of vitamin-E, vitamin-A, zinc, folate and phosphorous which play an important role in continuing good skin.

Also Pecan-based food products are currently trending, as they have become one of the preferred nuts among health-conscious consumers.

Pecan Manufacturers

The key players in the global Pecan market are,

• Navarro Pecan

• Cane River Pecan

• Hudson Pecan

• Kalahari Desert Products

• The Archer Daniels Midland

• Missouri Northern Pecan Growers

• Farmers Investment

• Stahmann Farms Enterprises

• John B. Sanfilippo and Son

• The Kraft Heinz

• Diamond Foods

• Sahale Snacks

• Guidry Organic Farms

• Lamar Pecan

• New Aces

• Atwell Pecan

• Pecan Argentina

• Ellis Bros Pecans

• Royalty Pecan Farms

• Merritt Pecan

• other

Key Market Segments:

By Type: Nuts, Oil, Flour

By Application: Households, Commercial, Industrial, Food Industry, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Dietary Supplements and Functional Food, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The growth of the global Pecan market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding their health benefits and Rising Demand for Plant-based Food Products.

As the availability of other healthy nuts, pecan is still emerging as a healthy source for consumers. Pecan-based food products are currently trending, as they have become one of the favored nuts among health-conscious consumers. For instance, pecan-based products such as pecan muffins, pecan biscuits and many other pecan-based bakery products are becoming popular as a part of healthy diets.

According to National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2019, the value of the crop totaled USD469 million, up 14 percent for comparable States from the previous season with an average annual price of USD1.77 per pound. Improved variety pecan production, at 242 million pounds, increased 10 percent for comparable States from the previous year. Growing Demand for Plant-based Food Products is expected to drive the growth of Pecan market.

According to National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2019, the value of the crop totaled USD469 million, up 14 percent for comparable States from the previous season with an average annual price of USD1.77 per pound. Improved variety pecan production, at 242 million pounds, increased 10 percent for comparable States from the previous year. Growing Demand for Plant-based Food Products is expected to drive the growth of Pecan market.

Pecan-based products such as pecan muffins, pecan biscuits and many other pecan-based bakery products are becoming popular as a part of healthy diets. As the health and nutrition factor would continue to dominate consumer food preferences.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, Current protein demand for the 7.3 billion inhabitants of the world is approximately 202 million tones globally. The production scope, cost structure is influencing the growth of Pecan market. Innovation and new product development can provide a growth opportunity for the growth of Pecan Market.

North America is dominating the Pecan Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Pecan Market. The health and nutrition factor would continue to dominate consumer food preferences, rising pecan consumption is expected to drive the pecan market in North America. According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), variety pecans accounted for 92 percent of the United States total pecan production. Native and seedling variety production totaled 22 million pounds, up significantly for comparable States from 2018.

New Mexico had the highest utilized production at 96.6 million pounds, followed by Georgia at 69.0 million pounds. Europe is second largest region for the growth of Pecan Market, due to rising consumer demand for pecan based products. Europe has seen a rise in the consumption of shelled pecans.

Increasing number of customers is turning to healthy eating, and nutritious nuts are emerging as a major source of healthy food, which includes pecans.

In Asia pacific, the demand for pecans is increasing at high rate, compelling producers in the country to boost their production capacities and also explore opportunities to expand Pecan Market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Pecan Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Pecan Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Pecan Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Pecan Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Pecan Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Pecan Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Pecan Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type

2.8.2 Global Pecan Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application

2.8.3 Global Pecan Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Pecan Market

3.1.1 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Pecan Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Pecan Market: By Type

4.1 Global Pecan Market Share (%), By Type, 2018

4.2 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

4.3 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T1 ,2015-2025

4.4 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T2,2015-2025

4.5 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T3,2015-2025

4.6 Global Pecan Market Revenue Share (%), By Type, 2015 – 2025

4.7 Global Pecan Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 5 Global Pecan Market: By Application

5.1 Global Pecan Market Share (%), By Application, 2018

5.2 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A1, 2015-2025

5.4 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A2, 2015-2025

5.5 Global Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A3, 2015-2025

5.6 Global Pecan Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2025

5.7 Global Pecan Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 North America Pecan Market Analysis

6.1 North America Market Snapshot

6.1.1 North America Pecan Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

6.1.2 North America Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

6.1.3 North America Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

6.1.4 North America Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

6.1.5 North America Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 7 Europe Pecan Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.1.1 Europe Pecan Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 Europe Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 Europe Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.4 Europe Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

7.1.5 Europe Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Pecan Market Analysis

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pecan Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

8.1.3 Asia Pacific Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

8.1.4 Asia Pacific Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

8.1.5 Asia Pacific Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 9 Latin America Pecan Market Analysis

9.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Latin America Pecan Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

9.1.2 Latin America Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

9.1.3 Latin America Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

9.1.4 Latin America Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

9.1.5 Latin America Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 10 Middle East & Africa Pecan Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pecan Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

10.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

10.1.3 Middle East & Africa Pecan Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

10.1.4 Middle East & Africa Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Pecan Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Company 1.

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

11.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

11.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

11.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

11.1.5 Company 1. Global Pecan Product Category and Description

11.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

11.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

11.1.8 Business Strategy

11.1.9 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Company 2.

11.3 Company 3.

11.4 Company 4

11.5 Company 5

11.6 Company 6

11.7 Company 7

Chapter 12 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 13 Research Methodology

13.1 Research Process

13.2 Primary Research

13.3 Secondary Research

13.4 Market Size Estimates

13.5 Forecast Model

13.6 Who is This Report For?

13.7 USP’s of Report

