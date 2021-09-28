StarNews Mobile Partners with Renowned Silicon Valley-Based Law Firm Wilson Sonsini
Top Legal Tech Firm to Provide Services to LA-Based Media Company Focused on AfricaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarNews Mobile, a mobile video platform allowing celebrities and content creators to monetize their fan bases in Africa, announced today its partnership with top legal firm, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, to represent the company. Wilson Sonsini will help elevate the company as StarNews grows beyond its already impressive 10 million subscribers across 5 countries in Africa, including South Africa and Nigeria.
StarNews Mobile is revolutionizing the way subscription-based content is consumed in Africa, the world’s fastest-growing mobile market. Thanks to distribution agreements with telco giants like MTN (280M subs) and Orange (150M subs), the company has given opportunities to popular local creators on the continent as well as international content producers to create, distribute, and monetize a large portfolio of addictive short videos. Through a clever subscription model, the platform generates millions of dollars that are shared with these local content creators, a feat that none of the current streaming platforms are capable of offering.
Wilson Sonsini prides itself in being a Top 50 Big law firm and provides services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide. A team often associated with industry pioneers, Wilson Sonsini has been representing trailblazers and disruptors in the technology sector for over six decades. The firm serves many high-end clients such as Apple Inc., Netscape, Google, LinkedIn, and Spotify. The firm’s team is composed of renowned current and former attorneys from conglomerates like TechCrunch, Google, and Facebook, organizations like the Federal Trade Commission, and individuals who served in notable positions all the way to United States Ambassadors.
The partnership with StarNews is another step forward in Wilson Sonsini’s mission to remain on the forefront of innovation by partnering with fast-growing, disruptive tech companies globally regardless of territories. The Silicon-Valley founded law firm will leverage its experience as legal counsel on multi-million and multi-billion dollar deals to work closely with StarNews and propel this unique mobile platform forward with guidance on corporate structures, fundraising, and strategic partnerships.
From hard-to-get multi-country distribution and marketing partnerships with pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange, and Maroc Telecom, to complex agreements with local African content creators as well as major content players like Universal Music and Sony Music (and others), having this world-class legal representation confirms StarNews’ commitment to building a sustainable company that will revolutionize the creator economy in Africa and beyond.
About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices all over the world. For more information, please visit https://www.wsgr.com.
About StarNews Mobile
Launched in 2017, StarNews Mobile gives opportunities for all content creators in Africa and elsewhere to reach large local audiences and create a sustainable new income source from their work and talent. The company is a leader in Africa’s mobile video market with a potential to reach 600 million underserved fans and undiscovered talent. StarNews Mobile is currently available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo and South Africa, Nigeria, and will be soon launching in Ghana, Benin, Senegal and Mali, thanks to partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators MTN, Orange, and Moov. To learn more, please visit https://www.starnewsmobile.com/.
