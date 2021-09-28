Road Work Route 3103 (Swede Hill Road) - Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of road work on Route 3103 (Swede Hill Road) located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The work area will be located between Hunter Road and Sunnyview Drive. The work will begin on Thursday, October 7. Work will occur Monday through Friday.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform clearing and grubbing and utility relocation. Traffic will be managed by flaggers when necessary.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

