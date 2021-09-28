Road Closure Route 3008 (Willow Grove Road) - Nicholson Township, Fayette County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the daily closure of Route 3008 (Willow Grove Road) located in Nicholson Township, Fayette County. The work area will be located between Jacobs Creek Road and Konicki Road. The work will begin on Monday, October 4 and will end on Wednesday, October 6. The closure will occur 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform structure borings needed for the design and future replacement of the current bridge.

