Markiesha E. Wilson of Wilson Chapman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markiesha E. Wilson is an executive coach and the founder and CEO of WilsonChapman, a human capital consulting firm dedicated to leadership development. Markiesha’s goal is to restore, grow, and boost the skills of new and established mid- to senior-level leaders and help them to discover their fullest potential.

“Most leaders are blind to the truth about themselves,” says Markiesha. “Coaches are needed because we have vested interest in telling you the truth, and more than anything, that is what I believe people in leadership roles need. My goal is to help leaders identify those blind spots and resolve them.”

Markiesha is an expert-level facilitator and designer of highly-rated interactive leadership and communications courses for government, educational, and private entities throughout the US and the Caribbean. Having served as a consultant, recruiter, facilitator, and leader in high-performance cultures, she provides essential insight to help emerging, mid-level, and senior leaders navigate their careers.

“Too much time is spent at home being miserable, unhappy and frustrated because of what happened at work that day,” says Markiesha. “Usually this is the result of a leader who doesn’t have the right skills to nurture their people. If I can make leaders better, those people go home as better moms, dads and partners. They make better communities.”

Evolved leaders energize their workforce, and the qualities of an evolved leader begin with openness and honesty.

“People want to be led by people who can demonstrate empathy, who can demonstrate that they care about them as people not just as resources,” says Markiesha.

Markiesha has the mind of a management consultant and the soul of a trainer, “and all of that comes through the mouth of a black woman,” she says. Markiesha encourages women, particularly women of color, to pursue joy at every moment in your career.

“People of color usually have coaches in Corporate America because they're on their way out, not because they're on their way up, and that has been an issue,” says Markiesha. “That’s why it’s so important for people to hear the perspective and voice of people of color.”

As for the future of Wilson Chapman. Markiesha visualizes a world where she can help leaders become better people, lead authentically and pursue joy. She says she hopes to continue spreading the good news about leadership and sharing her story with as many people as possible.

In the Climb provides eight audacious actions which can empower you to tenaciously persevere as you pursue joy in your career and life. By taking the right actions, both professionally and spiritually, anyone—from emerging leaders who are single parents to executives who are empty nesters—can find the greatness they desire and peace of mind

