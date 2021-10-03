New NLP Training Website Offers Unique 1:1 Training and Coaching for Ambitious Professionals Worldwide
Ambitious professionals use NLP to further their careers and personal lives. NLP Training offers unique 1:1 courses across the world.
NLP is a life-changer. After redundancy I set up a professional services business. Learning with Michael gave me the impetus I needed to take the plunge & the skills to turn my idea into a success.”MILTON KEYNES, UK, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) improves communication and influencing skills so people accomplish more in their work and home lives. NLP Training is the new website from international NLP coach and trainer Michael Beale.
For decades, thousands of people across the world have used NLP to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Michael Beale works internationally with professional people of all ages, helping them learn how to become more effective at what they do - both at work and in their personal lives.
The key benefits individuals achieve are increased communication and influence skills - both with themselves and others - together with greater creativity, resilience and mental flexibility.
The most popular certified NLP Training programmes are NLP Practitioner Training, NLP Master Practitioner, and NLP Coach Practitioner. Certification is by Richard Bandler, NLP co-creator, and the SNLP. Non certified courses include coaching, health, hypnosis, leadership, sales, and seduction.
The services offered are specifically for individuals and organisations that are interested in improving leadership, coaching, sales, project management and relationship skills.
The 1:1 format over 6 months works exceptionally well for ambitious professionals because they have enough time to clarify what will make the programme useful to them and also to test out approaches in their environment, developing them to achieve real results. It also gives them enough time to establish powerful habits that will serve them into the future, well after the programme has been completed.
Programmes are normally based on 1-hour a week, plus reading and exercises. Additional sessions can be booked to rehearse real life challenges and opportunities.
Each programme is split into 4 sections:
1. Free discovery, so that potential delegates can determine the value of the programme for themselves.
2. Theme content area specific to the programme.
3. Voluntary project to develop skills in a specific environment.
4. Integration, so that delegates can apply what they’ve learned in their business and personal lives.
The free discovery phase consists of 3 sessions and is available to anyone who is genuinely interested in the programme and has access to an appropriate budget. There is no commitment to continue further if the time is not right. To excel in the programme people need a touch of ambition, courage, discipline and honesty. They also need to commit a minimum amount of time and energy, so the discovery phase helps them really work out what will make the programme useful for them.
The new NLP Training website is a natural development of its sister site, NLP Techniques, which shares hundreds of free videos and training tips for people new to NLP, or who want to freshen up their skills.
Michael is a certified Richard Bandler NLP trainer and coach trainer and a Marshall Goldsmith Leadership and Team coach. He has been running Business NLP Ltd for 15+ years. Previously he has 30 years’ experience in buying, marketing, business development, and business strategy with major UK companies.
Contact Michael on email michael@nlp-training.org, and visit the website https://nlp-training.org
Michael Beale
Business NLP Ltd
+44 7944 388621
michael@nlp-training.org
