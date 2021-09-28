Demand for Portable Air Compressors Soar With Increased Adoption in Energy Efficient Equipment to grow at a CAGR of 4%

The global market for portable air compressors is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of over US$ 8 Bn.

DUBAI, IRELAND, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global portable air compressor market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study.The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global portable air compressor market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on portable air compressor sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global portable air compressor market.Technological advances in air compression techniques is laying a profound influence on the equipment's compression capabilities and is consequently expected to drive growth in the portable air compressor market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in the adoption of robust and energy efficient equipment is also expected to fuel the industry's demand for air compressors.Request a Sample to get extensive insights into the Portable Air Compressor Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4511 The global portable air compressor market is moderately fragmented in nature with a few primary competitors such as• Atlas Copco AB,• Ingersoll-Rand PLC,• ELGI’s capturing majority of the market share.The market is extremely capital-intensive in nature and therefore there is also a high entry barrier for new competitors.Global Portable Air Compressor Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key SegmentsThe global portable air compressor market is segmented on the basis of design, lubrication, drive type, application and region.Design• Rotary Screw Type• Rotary Centrifugal• Reciprocating TypeLubrication• Oiled• Oil-FreeDriver type• Electric• ConventionalApplication• Automotive• Aerospace• Oil & Gas• Building & Construction• Mining• Power Generation• OthersRegion• North America• Latin America• Europe• APAC• MEAExpanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4511 With the current market growth, however, it is less likely that a number of new entrants will converge in the market for portable air compressors. Some of the key developments in the market are:• In December 2019, Atlas Copco unveiled its next generation portable air compressors, with the launch of four forward thinking compressors and extended light tower range.• In December 2019, Elgi Equipment, one of the world’s leading air-compressor manufacturers, launched its future ready, energy-efficient range of electric and diesel portable air compressors• In Feb 2019, Sullair has introduced a two new portable air compressor include Sullair 185 Series and Sullair 375 Series. New units create additional options for independent representatives and rental companiesProminent players are setting a new benchmark by expanding their product offerings in terms of technology and higher efficiency to better serve the needs of consumers.Key Takeaways of the Portable Air Compressor Market• Portable air compressors are finding maximum utilization in building & construction operations. With portable air compressors being made available in assorted sizes and weight, the building & construction industry is presently the largest investor in portable air compressors• The oil-free sub-segment is foreseen to grow with the highest CAGR of over 5%. When compared to oiled lubrication, oil-free portable air compressors are lighter in weight and do not require much maintenance, thus enhancing its growth prospects• Asia Pacific accounted for over 50% of the global portable air compressor market share in 2018 owing to increased spending on industrialization and infrastructure development in the region• The occurrence of a number of screw compressor manufacturers in China and India and a large industrial base for electronic and semiconductor manufacturing in China and Taiwan is projected to further drive the portable air compressor market in the region• Heavy investment in oil & gas exploration activities is also projected to have a positive impact on market growth for the Middle East & African regionsGet a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4511 “With compressed air turning to be the most extensively utilized form of energy, the demand for portable air compressors is proliferating. Adding to this, novel innovations are being introduced by primary market players which is further contributing to overall growth” says the Fact.MR analystFact.MR, in its new offerings, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global portable air compressor market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the portable air compressor market on the basis of design (reciprocating type, rotary screw type and rotary centrifugal), lubrication (oiled and oil-free), drive type (electric and conventional) application (automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, building & construction, mining, power generation and others (power generation, defense)), across several regions.Have a Look at Related Research Insights:Billhook Market - According to the latest research by Fact.MR, billhook market is expected to show a fast-paced growth in the coming 10 years (2021-2031).Know more at https://www.factmr.com/report/billhook-market Coconut Crushers Market - According to the latest research by Fact.MR, coconut crushers market is likely to show a rapid growth at a CAGR of 5.2% in the coming 10 years. Know more at https://www.factmr.com/report/coconut-crushers-market Cordless Planer Market - According to the latest research by Fact.MR, cordless planer market is estimated to show a fast-paced growth in the next 10 years. Know more at https://www.factmr.com/report/cordless-planer-market About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MRExpert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analyzed automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.About Fact.MRMarket research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E: sales@factmr.comSource: Fact.MR