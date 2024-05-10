Refractories Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 40.6 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR

Refractories Market Expansion Being Driven by Focus of Companies on Expanding Cement and Glass Manufacturing Capacities Worldwide: Fact.MR report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refractories are advanced ceramic materials that are designed to endure extreme temperatures, significant mechanical and thermal wear, and chemical corrosion. They play a crucial but mostly go unnoticed in the daily operations of nearly all industries. According to a revised study by Fact.MR, the global refractories market is estimated at a value of US$ 28 billion in 2024 and is expected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.Related Market Projections for 2034:Refractories have been indispensable in establishing key manufacturing processes across various sectors such as iron & steel, cement, glass, other metals, petrochemicals, and pulp & paper. In industries such as steel, these products are viewed as consumables and are periodically replaced to sustain performance. The glass and cement industries regard them as capital investments since they can function effectively for up to a decade. The expansion of these industries is driving demand for refractories.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global refractories market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034. Global sales of refractories are estimated at US$ 28 billion in 2024.The market is projected to reach US$ 40.6 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 1.6%through 2034.Non-clay refractories are estimated to account for 52.2% market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 24.6% share of the global market by2034.China is expected to account for 56.9% of the East Asia market share in 2024. The United States accounts for 71.7% of the market share in North America in 2024.“Refractories play a crucial role in offering thermal insulation and corrosion resistance in several industries such as iron & steel manufacturing. Increased production of iron and steel is projected to fuel market growth in the coming decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in refractories market are Magnezit Ltd. Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Intocast Group, Imerys, Vesuvius, Plibrico Company, LLC, Saint-GobainCategory-wise Insights:With a 52.2% market share in 2024, non-clay raw materials will top all other market segments. By the end of 2034, sales of non-clay raw materials are expected to be valued at US$ 20.7 billion, up from US$ 14.6 billion in 2024.Refractories are becoming more and more in demand in the steel and glass industries, which has led to an increase in their use across a variety of industries by both domestic and foreign companies investing in extending their production capabilities. Furthermore, a growing number of people are becoming aware of energy-saving methods, which is encouraging the creation of new products that adhere to environmental standards. This is expected to increase demand for these items in the future.Monolithic refractories hold a dominant market share. Numerous industries employ these asymmetric refractories to line reactors, kilns, and furnaces. They provide a number of benefits over traditionally formed refractories, including easier installation, less energy usage, and improved resistance to heat shock and abrasion. They can be castable or self-flowing. In comparison to conventional bricks and mortars, they are also more resistant to weathering and corrosion.Over the projected term, growth of the monolithic and other shaped segments is expected to stay considerably greater. By 2024, the category is anticipated to hold 31.5% of the market. This dominance is explained by the growing demand from a variety of end-use sectors, including cement, glass, and iron and steel.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive Landscape:Global economic conditions, technological improvements, and changing customer preferences are some of the factors driving market growth. Magnezit Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Intocast Group, Imerys, Vesuvius, Plibrico Company, and Saint-Gobain are a few of the major companies in the refractories market.RHI Magnesita pledged to invest a substantial amount of over US$ 43.15 million in 2019 to help establish the new Dolomite Resource Center Europe. In the future, the whole European market's dolomite mining and processing will center around the Hochfilzen site in Tyrol. After processing, the dolomite will be railroaded to related plants in France. This strategy guarantees the long-term preservation of highly specialized products and ushers in a new era for the Tyrol market.Market Developments :Key producers of refractories are Magnezit Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Intocast Group, and Imerys. Leading players in the market are consistently modifying their tactics to effectively fortify their standing by collaborating with other renowned manufacturers globally.In 2020, Vesuvius introduced a new product named KALPUR under its Foseco brand. KALPUR is a Direct Pouring Application designed for the company’s automatic high-pressure green sand molding line. 