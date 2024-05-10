Direct-to-Customer Pet Food Market is Projected to Reach US$ 18.3 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR
Growing Demand for Custom Pet Food Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Direct-to-Customer Pet Food SuppliersROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global direct-to-customer pet food market is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 billion in 2024 and further expand at a remarkable 20.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Customers and brands both benefit from the direct-to-customer (D2C) business strategy. Brands benefit from higher profit margins and guaranteed client retention when items are offered directly to consumers. As consumers move from in-person shopping to online purchases, companies monitor key client information and provide subscription services to keep customers and create solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements.
Adoption of the D2C model, which eliminates the seller as an intermediary, is gaining traction. While prominent players in the pet food market have adopted this approach since its inception, innovative direct-to-customer pet food companies are now using online stores to connect with their target audience. Here, customers can explore, purchase, interact, and discover more about their preferred products.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global direct-to-customer pet food market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 18.3 billion by 2034. The North American regional market is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 4 billion by 2034. East Asia is forecasted to account for 25.7% market share by 2034.
Sales of pet food through direct-to-customer channels in Canada are projected to rise at 19.3% CAGR through 2034. The market in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of dry-pet food through D2C channels are forecasted to reach US$ 12.7 billion by the end of 2034. Dog food is expected to hold 58.6% of the global market share in 2024.
“Companies are embracing the D2C model because it allows them to control their brand messaging effectively, enabling them to better connect with pet owners and distinguish themselves from competitors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Dog Owners Key Consumer Base for Pet Food Suppliers
Maintaining the health and weight of dogs is becoming increasingly important due to a rise in associated health issues. Breeds like golden retrievers and labradors may suffer from weight gain or hair loss if their diet is insufficient. In addition, street dogs encounter many challenges, including food scarcity and limited access to medical care. This prompts many people to adopt them as pets, drawn by their protective instincts and companionship. The preference of affluent buyers for high-quality products tailored to their dogs' needs is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (meals, treats, supplements), form (dry pet food, wet pet food), pet type (dogs, cats, other pets), health condition (nutrition, digestive health, heart health, allergies, dental health, skin problems, stress, joint health, other health conditions), and distribution channel (online, offline), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Regional Analysis
The East Asia region is estimated to lead the direct-to-customer pet food industry in 2024 with 24.7% revenue share. Also, the Latin American region is projected to hold a significant market share by 2034 due to the increasing adoption of pets.
In the East Asia region, China is expected to account for 71.9% of the direct-to-customer pet food market share in 2024. The reason behind the rising sales volume of pet food through D2C is the increasing pet ownership in the country. China is one of the major exporters of pet food, which is contributing to the increasing sales volume.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the direct-to-customer pet food industry include Mars Incorporated, Simmons Pet Food, Nestle, The Farmer's Dog, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Hill's Pet Nutrition, JustFoodForDogs, LLC, NomNomNow, Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Heristo Aktiengesellschaft, Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V., WellPet, LLC, Ollie Pets Inc., and General Mills.
Recent Developments
In February 2024, the direct-to-customer meat and seafood company ButcherBox announced its entry into the pet industry with its ButcherBox For Pets range of dog treats, dry food, and hip and joint supplements.
In August 2023, Pets Table, HelloFresh's new luxury pet food brand, was officially launched. The subscription-based service, which was created in collaboration with veterinarians, provides human-grade fresh and air-dried meals that are tailored to each dog's specific calorie requirements at a competitive pricing point.
