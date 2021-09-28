Mining Support Activities Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Mining Support Activities Market 2021

Mining Support Activities Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Mining Support Activities Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the mining support activities market is expected to grow from $163.7 billion in 2020 to $187.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $222.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the support activities for mining market.

The mining support activities market consists of sales of mining support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities on a contract or fee basis for coal, metal and nonmetallic mineral (except fuels) mining. Support activities include exploration of minerals, drilling, draining of mines and other support activities.

Trends In The Global Mining Support Activities Market

GIS technology is increasingly being used by mining companies to monitor critical factors such as sustainability, geological composition and compliance. GIS systems capture, record, evaluate and present spatial or geographic data. GIS integrates exploration datasets such as geophysical images, geochemistry, geologic maps, radiometric surveys, boreholes, and mineral deposits leading to efficient discovery of new mineral deposits. This technology also provides 3D visualization tools as it integrates data from various data sources. They are also used in allied industries such as production, mine closure and reclamation. For instance, according to GISGIG, the global GIS market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2017 and expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2024.

Global Mining Support Activities Market Segments:

The global mining support activities market is further segmented based on type, service provider type and geography.

By Type: Coal Mining Support Activities, Metal Mining Support Activities, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities

By Service Provider Type: Independent Contractors, Companies

Subsegments Covered: Coal Mining Drilling Services, Coal Mining Exploration Services, Coal Mining Draining Services, Other Coal Mining Support Activities, Metal Mining Drilling Services, Metal Mining Exploration Services, Metal Mining Draining Services, Other Metal Mining Support Activities, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Drilling Services, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Exploration Services, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Draining Services, Other Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities

By Geography: The global mining support activities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific mining support activities market accounts for the largest share in the global mining support activities market.

Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mining support activities global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mining support activities market, mining support activities market share, mining support activities global market players, mining support activities global market segments and geographies, mining support activities market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Mining Support Activities Market Organizations Covered: CIMIC Group Limited; PT United Tractors Tbk; Downer EDI Mining-Blasting Services Pty Ltd; Barminco Ltd; Boart Longyear Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

