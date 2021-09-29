Numly™, Inc. Unveils The Fall 2021 Release of NumlyEngage™: A SaaS Peer Coaching Platform
Bring Out the Best in People with Peer Coaching on Critical Skills, to accelerate employee engagement, performance, and growth.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, Inc. is excited to unveil the Fall 2021 Release of NumlyEngage™, an AI-driven peer coaching platform that enables employees to coach each other within the organization, improving employee engagement and performance in the process, and accelerating revenue and growth.
Behavioral skills have been in the spotlight for years, and now they’re even more critical, given the new normal of the hybrid work environment. Employee Engagement remains a real challenge in such dynamics that include a multitude of cultures, languages, time zones, and geographies. Committed to championing and advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), NumlyEngage™ helps organizations increase employee performance, improve engagement, and accelerate revenue, especially in the era of flexible work environments.
NumlyEngage™ Fall 2021 Release:
The NumlyEngage™ platform uses Propensity Scoring to automatically match coaches and learners. The Fall 2021 Release introduces several new innovations to enhance its capabilities, such as:
• Extensive database of 400+ Critical Skills
• Automated coach/learner pairing based on propensity scoring
• Additional built-in, peer coaching programs
• Interactive HD video coaching with Satisfaction Ratings for each session
• Leverage curated content or complement and extend E-learning by linking to third-party Learning Management Platforms such as WorkDay, CornerStone, Oracle, EdCast, Coursera, and EdX.
• Program engagement analytics
• iOS, Android, and tablet responsive application
• Privacy-first model to protect employees’ personal data
“Numly’s Fall 2021 Release is focused on improving the Peer Coaching Experience for all of our customers. With an algorithmic Learner-Coach pairing and Interactive HD Video Coaching, we delivered on several key innovations that our customers were asking for,” says Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly. “We have fundamentally redesigned the Peer Coaching experience for both coaches and learners. Our SaaS platform truly helps organizations develop and scale their coaching culture across their global teams.”
“Organizations continue to invest in their employees as they prepare their Workforce for the new normal of Hybrid Work Environment. Developing the critical skills is a win-win for both the employees as well as their organizations,” says Tilmin Hudson, WW Vice President of Sales at Numly. “The question isn’t whether you should do it, it is how? NumlyEngage takes a whole new innovative approach to coaching, which allows you to easily peer coach the entire organization and quantify improvements with analytics.”
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-driven, Peer Coaching platform for critical skills, that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for Hybrid Work teams at Enterprises. Numly's mission is to improve employee engagement and performance through Peer Coaching, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections. Numly is a signatory of PwC's CEO! Action Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion, and Silicon Valley Leadership Group's 25X25 Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion. For more information, visit www.numly.io.
