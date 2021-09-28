Important Notice: Customer Refund Procedure

Tennessee law requires a customer who has erroneously paid sales or use tax to a dealer to request a refund directly from the dealer. Effective October 1, 2021, Public Chapter 480 (2021) establishes a process for filing a claim for refund directly with the department in limited instances when the dealer is unresponsive or declines to credit or refund the tax collected in error. For more information, please read important notice #21-18.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.