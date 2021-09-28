Former Manhattan Transfer Member And Award-winning Vocal Group To Release ‘A Cappella Holiday Classics’

Margaret Dorn & The Accidentals will release the 33-song holiday collection on October 1st, 2021. Dorn toured with Manhattan Transfer in 2011, 2013.

It will bring back memories of classic Hollywood holiday movies, hot cocoa, white Christmases and family dinners with your folks”
— Michael Stover, MTS

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Management Group and Half Moon Records are pleased to announce the October 1st, 2021 release of Margaret Dorn & The Accidentals "A Cappella Holiday Classics." The vocal-heavy collection includes an eclectic mix of 33 hymns, carols, and original songs, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, arranger and artist, Margaret Dorn. Dorn joins the equally celebrated vocal group, The Accidentals, for this holiday season's must-have album.

Tracks include familiar holiday gems like "Frosty The Snowman," "Jingle Bells," "Joy To The World," "Silent Night," "The First Noel," "Away In a Manger," and many others, all done with a traditional vocal appeal.

"This album takes me back to a simpler time...a time of innocence," says Michael Stover of MTS. "When you put this album on, it will bring back memories of classic Hollywood holiday movies, hot cocoa, white Christmases and family dinners with your folks. This one will definitely be on repeat this coming season."

MARGARET DORN is a singer, songwriter, piano player, producer and arranger whose work includes records, commercials, movie soundtracks, industrials, theater, nightclubs and the concert stage. Margaret’s songs have been recorded worldwide by artists such as Karen Carpenter, Melba Moore, Hiromi Ota, and The Sweet Inspirations. She has sung with many artists, including Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Jennifer Lopez, Carly Simon, Lionel Ritchie, Donald Fagen, Michael Bolton, Boz Scaggs, Willie Nelson, Barry Manilow, Jessica Simpson, Michael McDonald, Garth Brooks, The Chieftans, and Diana Ross. Margaret was also a soloist and the choir director for the Downtown Messiah, a star-studded holiday show which ran for many years at the Bottom Line Club. Dorn toured with Grammy Award winning jazz vocal group, Manhattan Transfer in 2011 and 2013. https://margaretdornsongs.com

A unique mixed voice octet, THE ACCIDENTALS are known for their sophisticated harmonies, off-beat sense of humor, and an eclectic repertoire of original songs and distinctive arrangements. Their many awards include MAC and Back Stage Bistro Awards for Best Vocal Group. They were also the 1995 National Champions of the Harmony Sweepstakes. The Accidentals' CDs have won several Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards, and their songs have been included in feature films and on television. http://www.theaccidentals.com

https://halfmoonrecordsandpublishing.com/

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

