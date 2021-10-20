Veterinary Industry-Leading Payments Platform SikkaPay™ Now Compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay

Brand-new VP8300 card terminals allow you to accept contactless payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and cards with NFC capabilities. SikkaPay's main interface simply sits alongside your practice management system software – no need to toggle back and forth between windows. SikkaPay makes apportioning bulk payment requests to individual patients a snap. And they can be sent via text2pay, email or mobile app.

sikka.ai has released a host of updates to both the guts and the look of its revolutionary payment-processing (and payment-obtaining) interface.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The all-new version of SikkaPay™ adds a dizzying array of vet-centric functionalities, highlighted by the ability to accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and other NFC-based payment standards. But the improvements don't stop there, as the platform incorporate several social distancing-friendly "killer apps" for your pet parents' safety and convenience, including:– contactless in-person options such as tap-to-pay and the aforementioned Apple Pay and Google Pay; payments in the exam room!– mobile app-based payments, using sikka.ai's Practice/Patient Mobilizer suite; payments collected before the pet owner returns for pickup and/or for those curbside visits!– online payments, branded with your practice logo and details; a link can be integrated into your existing website in just minutes– installments, which can be configured quickly within the SikkaPay interface– email and text notifications, including bulk message blasts automatically customized with individual patients' balances– write-back into your PIMS to avoid duplicative work and/or entry errors– and many more today– and new features added all the time!Don't just take our word for it, try it today! There is no need to switch from your current merchant services provider – SikkaPay will run separately, allowing you time to get comfortable using it. Use SikkaPay as little or as much as your practice needs. Schedule a free 15-minute demo today. Or, to learn more about SikkaPay on your own, visit sikkapay.ai At the very least, if you're a veterinarian or team member in a veterinary practice, check out sikka.ai's LinkedIn company page to find out how you can win a gift card for your favorite coffee drink just by watching the humorous, one-minute video showcased in the player below.

