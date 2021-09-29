N95 Mask Designed for Comfort, Fit and Breathability Now Available: Project N95 Adds Protex™ ADC™ N95 Mask by Shawmut
The Protex™ All-Day-Comfort (ADC)™ System means an N95 mask comfortable enough for all day use.
NIOSH-approved US-Made Protex™ N95 particulate respirator designed for all-day-comfort and fit now available in nonprofit Project N95 Shop
Shawmut’s focus on innovation, combined with their generations of experience in advanced materials and manufacturing resulted in a uniquely comfortable, highly effective mask that we’re proud to offer”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Protex™ N95 mask from Shawmut Corporation, with the patent-pending Protex™ ADC™ All-Day-Comfort system for prolonged use, is now available from Project N95, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. These NIOSH-approved N95 particulate respirators are manufactured at the company’s global headquarters in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts and are available from the Project N95 shop in quantities of 5 or 20 masks.
“Shawmut’s focus on innovation, combined with their generations of experience in advanced materials and manufacturing, has resulted in a uniquely comfortable, highly effective mask that we’re proud to offer,” said Geoff Bonn, chief financial officer of Project N95. “We’re pleased to support this quality domestic manufacturer through the Project N95 Shop.”
“The feedback we’ve gotten from many users is that this is the most comfortable N95 mask they have worn; many said they have forgotten they are even wearing a mask at all,” said James Wyner, CEO of Shawmut. “But beyond comfort, our mask’s ability to protect users is what matters to us most and we receive consistently high (200+) quantitative fit test scores across a wide range of face sizes. If your mask doesn’t seal well, it won’t protect well.”
About the New Protex™ Line of N95 Respirators
The Protex™ N95 Particulate Respirator Model SR9520 was skillfully engineered with comfort and fit in mind. Determined to overcome user critiques that N95s are uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, Shawmut designed custom-engineered, thermoform molds with feedback from front line workers and other users, to achieve a better fitting mask that doesn’t force excessive pressure on the face and skin.
The Protex™ N95 Particulate Respirator Model SR9520 offers a minimum of 95% filtration efficiency. The molded-cup-style respirator - preferred by most users for its performance due to its ability to seal well if made correctly - is made with Shawmut’s proprietary high-efficiency, bi-layer, meltblown filtration material offering a comfortable fit for extended wear. Due to its lightweight, inner filtration layer, developed using Shawmut’s advanced material expertise, the Protex™ N95 respirator is lighter, cooler and more breathable than others on the market.
Additional features of the Protex™ N95 Particulate Respirator Model SR9520 include:
- A soft, non-abrasive inner shell that is precisely thermoformed for a superior fit
- High sealing, slow-recovery viscoelastic nose foam for a secure but comfortable seal without excessive pressure on the face and skin
- Engineered elastic head straps with an expanded force curve to fit a wider range of face and head sizes
- Ultrasonically welded straps without staples
- Reduced moisture buildup inside the respirator
As a mission-driven nonprofit, Project N95 makes it possible for everyone to access personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests from a trusted source. To find the Protex™ molded-cup-style N95 and other critical supplies such as N95 respirators, surgical masks, and COVID-19 tests, visit shop.projectn95.org.
About Shawmut Corporation
Shawmut Corporation uses materials innovation to improve people’s lives, employing expertise in fabric formation, coating and laminating to deliver high-performance materials and components to the Automotive, Health & Safety, Military & Protective, and Custom Laminating Solutions verticals. Shawmut’s world-class team of applications and materials engineers works with customers to define detailed performance requirements and leverages deep expertise and decades of application experience to design a value-driven material solution for the need. As a fourth-generation, family-run global company headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA, Shawmut employs over 700 employees worldwide in ten manufacturing plants and seven commercial offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Shawmut can be found online on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To learn more, visit www.shawmutcorporation.com.
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 10.6 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
