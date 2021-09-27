Submit Release
Opinion: Our justice system is finally warming up to tech

(Subscription required) The day has finally arrived where remote technology may find a permanent place in our judicial system. Last week, as part of a longstanding effort to maintain ongoing access to the courts in the wake of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 241, which will protect Californians' ability to remotely access the courts through its sunset provision of July 1, 2023.

Opinion: Our justice system is finally warming up to tech

