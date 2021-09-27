Repairs Planned for Route 62 near Tidioute, Warren County

​Work to repair a roadway slide on Route 62 north of the Tidioute Bridge in Warren County will begin next week.

The project will include the construction of a 96-foot concrete retaining wall along the southbound lane of the roadway in Limestone Township about 1.5 miles east of the Tidioute Bridge over the Allegheny River. Work will also include minor shoulder reconstruction, and drainage and pavement marking updates.

Work is expected to start on October 4, 2021, weather permitting, and to be completed by late November 2021.

The contractor is Mekis Construction Corporation of Fentelton, PA. The contract cost is $635,145, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

Traffic will continue to be controlled through temporary traffic signals, which were installed September 8, 2021, after damage to the road was discovered.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #