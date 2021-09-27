Route 32 (River Road) Bridge Remains Closed in Upper Makefield Township
King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 32 (River Road) over a branch of the Delaware River between Lurgan Road and Barlow Ridge Road in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, remains closed due to severe undermining of the bridge’s stone masonry support abutments discovered during a post-flood inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The bridge was closed on Thursday, September 23.
During the closure, Route 32 (River Road) motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour.
The bridge will remain closed until PennDOT engineers assess the extent of the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure.
The Route 32 (River Road) bridge was built in 1870. The single-span, stone masonry arch bridge is 12 feet long, 28 feet wide and carries approximately 6,370 vehicles per day.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
