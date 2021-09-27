Arizona Secretary of State’s Office hosting first virtual voter education town hall on National Voter Registration Day

PHOENIX – The Office of the Secretary of State is kicking off a series of virtual webinars to inform voters of crucial election information related to new elections policies, election security, and important election dates leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“With the continuous rise in mis and disinformation, my office is committed to ensuring that Arizonans have up-to-date information as we approach the 2022 election cycle,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

The town hall-style webinars will be held on a regularly basis, with the first one beginning on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. This first event is part of a partnership between the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and Arizona State University’s Pastor Center for Politics and Public Service.

What: Virtual Voter Education Town Hall

When: Sept. 28, 2021 at 5:30pm

Register for this free event here: https://tinyurl.com/th34r29x