Nina RoZá To Be Featured on KTLA’s LA Unscripted Series
New Episode of LA Unscripted Airing Featuring The Iconic Los Angeles Venue Maverick’s Flat.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight the Historically recognized Los Angeles venue, Maverick’s Flat (Now reimagined as Nina RoZá’s Penthouse) will be featured on the LA Unscripted Tv show on KTLA.
The new episode airs on Monday September 27th, 2021 at 7 pm Pacific Standard Time on KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles.
About Maverick’s Flat
Maverick’s Flat already has a history for hosting incredible acts including Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Ike and Tina Turner. Nina Roza gives guests the opportunity to hold events in the same historic building where these legendary acts once performed. From birthday parties to concerts, this venue creates a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees and hosts alike.
About Nina RoZá Penthouse
Nina RoZá Penthouse is woman owned private events venue located at 4225 Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. For further questions or to book an event at this exclusive venue, visit their website at NinaRozaOnTheStrip.com or call (213)277.7211.
For requests and press inquiries, contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates or (323) 420-6575 at lajass365@gmail.com
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
