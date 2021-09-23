2021-09-23 14:09:45.35 $3 Million Lottery Winner: 'My Knees Buckled!'

Submit Release
A Ray County resident stopped at Hughes Self Service, 37592 Highway 10 in Richmond, on her way home from work and purchased a Missouri Lottery “300X” Scratchers ticket. After scratching off only part of the ticket, the player thought she had won $100,000 and took it up to the counter to get it checked.   

“The woman working scanned it and just told me I needed to go home and scratch the rest of it,” she recalled. “So, I took it home and scratched it the rest of the way off and my knees buckled!”

The ticket contained one of the game’s four top prizes of $3 million, and she was in shock after seeing how much she had won. 

“I was excited when I thought I had won $100,000! But this was a little more than that!” she joked.

300X” is a $30 game with over $60.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more  top prize of $3 million and two $100,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in Ray County won more than $3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $296,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

