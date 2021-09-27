DUI / WILLISTON BARRACKS / 21A103553
SP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-27-21 / 1385
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Cambridge
VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal
ACCUSED: Clayton Smith
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-27-21, at approximately 1320 hours, State Police received a complaint of
a vehicle being operated erratically on Route 15, Cambridge. Shortly there
after another complaint was received in regard to the same vehicle parked at
the Cupboard Deli, Cambridge and that they suspected the operator was impaired.
Upon State Police arrival the operator was identified as Clayton Smith. Smith
was subsequently placed into custody for DUI and transported to the Williston
State Police Barracks for processing.
Smith was released on a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Court on
10-20-21 for DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-20-21 / 1230 PM
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Get Outlook for iOS