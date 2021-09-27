Submit Release
DUI / WILLISTON BARRACKS / 21A103553

SP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt                            

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09-27-21 / 1385

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Clayton Smith                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On  09-27-21, at approximately 1320 hours, State Police received a complaint of

a vehicle being operated erratically on Route 15, Cambridge.  Shortly there

after another complaint was received in regard to the same vehicle parked at

the Cupboard Deli, Cambridge and that they suspected the operator was impaired.

 

Upon State Police arrival the operator was identified as Clayton Smith.  Smith

was subsequently placed into custody for DUI and transported to the Williston

State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Smith was released on a citation to appear in the Lamoille County Court on

10-20-21 for DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-20-21 / 1230 PM            

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

