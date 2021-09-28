Submit Release
KARMAKISS Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce

The eCommerce expansion allows KARMAKISS to sell products to over 200 international markets with a seamless, fully integrated, crossborder fulfillment solution

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KARMAKISS is born with the goal to create fun, simple and innovative gifts and home decor items and now has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.

Among the unique and unusual gifts KARMAKISS offers via GlobalShopex are:

*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://karmakiss.com/
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening

About KARMAKISS

It is 1991. No iPhones. No Amazon. White Elephant gifts are passed around Dirty Santa parties or relegated to the attic. Imaginative gifts are the stuff of urban myth. And yet, in the most urban of all places, NYC, there is still a faint whisper of artistic creativity.

A small family business is born by New York designer Sophia Senderovich, with a goal to create fun, simple and innovative gifts and home decor items. The artistic momentum begins again. Gift givers find themselves on the receiving end of the long-perceived dead, “Thank you. I love it”. Flash forward in blazing Internet speed. Those faint stirrings of gifting creativity in the last century have become Karma Kiss. The unique and unusual gifts have been joined by whimsical garden furniture, fun sound alarm clocks, delicious lipglosses, desk diversions, funny money banks and eco friendly kits and gifts. All curated carefully by their amazing team, here in the US and around the world.

Their products were featured in movies like Down To You, Little Miss Sunshine and Twilight, and in popular print publications including Real Simple, Rachael Ray, Family Fun, O Magazine and the New York Times. Their customers keep on telling that their gifts are not just trinkets to let pile up in the back of someone’s dusty closet, but gifts that people always remember. For more information on KARMAKISS , please visit https://karmakiss.com/ .

About GlobalShopex

GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.

GlobalShopex | International eCommerce & Logistics Solutions

