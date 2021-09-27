Scerbo Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Frankie Goris to its clinic.
Dr. Goris completed his undergraduate education at Rowan University in Glassboro New Jersey, receiving his Bachelor’s in Biology and then graduating with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Rutgers University. Prior to becoming a physical therapist, Dr. Goris became a certified personal trainer through the American Aerobic Association International and International Sports Medicine Association.
During his Doctoral studies, Dr. Goris accumulated hours treating patients in various settings such as inpatient hospital acute rehabilitation, outpatient orthopedic settings, and an outpatient cancer specialty setting. His primary physical therapy and rehabilitation interests include sports injuries, orthopedics, and post-operative programs as well as geriatric rehabilitation.
Growing up in Fort Lee, New Jersey as an athlete, Frankie competitively ran track & field, played baseball, basketball and eventually went on to play football in college. As a former collegiate athlete and current fitness enthusiast, Frankie continues to maintain his athleticism through his knowledge of strength and conditioning as well as a consistent exercise regimen.
Having experienced injuries that required surgeries, he was able to work closely with physical therapists to rehabilitate back to performing high-level activities such as aerobic exercise and recreational sports. During this time, Dr. Goris realized the value of the physical therapy field and developed a passion for helping others rehabilitate through injuries of their own.
He joins the Scerbo PT team of dedicated physical therapists and caring clinical staff at their state-of-the-art facility located at 725 River Road, Suite 60, in Edgewater, NJ.
To make an appointment with Dr. Frankie Goris, call (201) 941-2240 or visit scerbopt.com.
About Scerbo: Scerbo Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation is a full-service orthopedic and sports rehabilitation clinic. The practice employs the latest technology and evidence-based research to help patients achieve their goals. Scerbo Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation specializes in adult and pediatric rehabilitation acquired as the result of various conditions including orthopedic and athletic injuries, joint replacement surgery, neck and back surgery, arthroscopic surgery, high-level neurological disorders, and post-cardiac incidents. The practice is also expert in preventive healthcare offering pre-surgery rehabilitation, athletic injury prevention techniques, ergonomic workplace, and home safety assessments and programs for sports strength and conditioning, pre and post-natal, and back to work.
