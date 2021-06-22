Scerbo Physical Therapy Welcomes Dr. Kyle McDonough
Dr. Kyle McDonough Joins Scerbo Physical TherapyEDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STTAES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kyle McDonough, PT, DPT, is the newest Physical Therapist to join the team at Scerbo Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation in Edgewater, New Jersey. Dr. McDonough has particular interests in outpatient orthopedic and sports rehab.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science/Physical Therapy from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Kean University in Union, NJ. During his doctoral studies, he collaborated on research on the treatment of Bell’s Palsy, and investigations into how COVID-19 affected cardiopulmonary rehabilitation outcomes.
The Jersey Shore native enjoys working out, sports activities, and visiting the beach. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the Mercy College Lacrosse team. Dr. McDonough credits a high school shoulder injury as the source of his keen interest in physical therapy to help people reduce pain and restore, maintain and optimize physical function.
He joins the Scerbo PT team of dedicated Physical Therapists and caring clinical staff at their state-of-the-art facility located at 725 River Road, Suite 60, in Edgewater, NJ.
To make an appointment with Dr. McDonough call (201) 941-2240 or visit scerbopt.com for more information.
About Scerbo: Scerbo Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation is a full-service orthopedic and sports rehabilitation clinic. The practice employs the latest technology and evidence-based research to help patients achieve their goals. Scerbo Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation specializes in adult and pediatric rehabilitation acquired as the result of various conditions including orthopedic and athletic injuries, joint replacement surgery, neck and back surgery, arthroscopic surgery, high-level neurological disorders, and post-cardiac incidents. The practice is also expert in preventive healthcare offering pre-surgery rehabilitation, athletic injury prevention techniques, ergonomic workplace, and home safety assessments and programs for sports strength and conditioning, pre and post-natal, and back to work.
