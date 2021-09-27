Haven Senior Investments Welcomes Tina Rogers, VP of Sales Solutions

Over 15 Years of Senior Living Management Experience Joins HSI

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based senior housing advisory firm, welcomes Tina Rogers to its family. Ms. Rogers will be responsible for the support of HSI’s wide range of clients and serving the senior living community.

Tina is a proven healthcare sales leader with over 15 years’ experience dominantly in all populations of Senior Living as well as Home Health, Skilled Nursing, Behavioral Health, Cardiology and Hospice sectors. She has comprehensive experience in business development, marketing analysis, territory cultivation, sales, and corporate training. She has the innate ability to create strategic partnerships with clients and is committed to deliver value-added service to achieve excellent customer satisfaction. She is also an expert in team building, training sales departments, development of curriculum and training materials for sales forces. She possesses strong organizational and communication skills. She is a result-driven, visionary leader that thinks “outside the box” and demonstrates professionalism with immense integrity.

“Haven Senior Investments is extremely blessed to have Tina join our mission and vision. Her background, commitment to servant leadership, and her heart for seniors has fueled her service to the most vulnerable populations in the United States. She has consistently demonstrated this commitment over the last 15 years,” said John Hauber, CEO/CVO.

“I’m grateful to be able to serve the senior living industry through a different lens. I am even more blessed to be chosen by the devoted team at Haven Senior Investments. With the ongoing mentorship and support from the HSI partners, I can only succeed in achieving my goal to champion the quality of life for all seniors,” said Tina.

Haven Senior Investments https://www.HavenSeniorInvestments.com is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory firm, whose focus is to provide and support clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing and assisted living market.

HSI is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, HavenCo Capital, Haven Healthcare Technologies, Haven Senior Living, and Haven Senior Developments. The company has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

Contact: John Hauber – Haven Senior Investments

For Immediate Release

855.542.6342

Email: info@havenseniorinvestments.com