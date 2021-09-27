Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,160 in the last 365 days.

Studying fire impacts on trout

Laramie -

Laramie Region fisheries biologists recently sampled fisheries within the Mullen Fire burn scar to evaluate the potential impacts to trout.

Biologists sampled four sites, including the North Platte River at Pickaroon, Douglas Creek at various points, Muddy Creek, and Lake Creek. While they noted some sediment, ash, and silt in all locations, these did not appear to have impacts on the fisheries.

Biologists collected numerous trout in various size/age ranges from all sites. The trout were in good body condition and appeared healthy. “If we compare them to pre-fire surveys, there probably would be not a noticeable difference,” said Bobby Compton, Laramie Region Fisheries Supervisor.

Dry conditions and lack of heavy summer rainstorms prevented a lot sediment runoff from entering streams and rivers. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but all in all it’s been a good year and we’ve avoided any catastrophic events in our fisheries from the fire,” Compton said.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Studying fire impacts on trout

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.