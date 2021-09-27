Public Invited to Recruitment Event for CDL Operators and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanics

Job Fairs to be held this week in Lancaster and York counties; others planned in south central PA

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host recruitment events this week for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $19.24/hr.) and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $21.70/hr.) positions the department offers in Lancaster and York counties.

These are the first of eight recruiting events to be held this fall in the PennDOT District 8 south central region.

A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM tomorrow, Tuesday, September 28, at the Lancaster County Maintenance Office, 2105 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602.

For more information, please call 717-299-7621.

A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Thursday, September 30, at the York County Maintenance Office, 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404. For more information, please call 717-848-6230.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, 717-418-5016

###

See attached schedule for more job recruiting events in south central PA.