SB I-83 Traffic to be Placed in Final Configuration at Widening and Reconstruction Project Near Harrisburg

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that southbound Interstate 83 is expected to be placed in its final configuration tonight at the widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg.

Southbound traffic is expected to be placed in its permanent location by tomorrow morning. Some work remains on the southbound side, including outside shoulder and ramp paving, and pavement markings. This work will be performed at night with unrestricted traffic during daytime hours. It is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Final paving is expected to shift to northbound I-83 next week. This work will be performed at night. It is expected to take about two weeks to complete and will include the installation of rumble strips, raised pavement markings and other work. There will be nighttime lane restrictions for that work.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

This project is expected to be completed by next spring.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

