Updates Made to Route 8 Southbound Detour in Venango County

The southbound lanes Route 8 are opened from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit.

The lanes had been closed as part of the two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township in Venango County.

Route 8 remains closed to all traffic for ongoing bridge rehabilitation work in the southern end of the project area. A detour for northbound and southbound traffic is posted using Georgetown Road (Route 3004), Old Route 8.

The roadway is expected to reopen September 30, 2021, and, if needed, close again on October 4, 2021. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.

Additional information on the Route 8 Reconstruction Project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #