Dr. Denise Vision Celebrates Five Years of Service
Dr. Denise's term NEUROSTYLE helps people understand the way they process and perceive the world around them
Mental Wellness Brand Highlights Awareness, Self-Love & Altruism
Our words, thoughts and actions carry a vibrational frequency that influence our health and those around us. Everything is energy and can serve as rocket fuel for SELF LOVE and HEALTH!”MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Denise McDermott’s inspirational mental wellness brand is celebrating its fifth year in service with multi-modal offerings to inspire, educate and heal a growing audience. “I believe awareness, self-love and altruism are essential to our well-being,” says Dr. Denise, an integrative, board-certified adult and child psychiatrist who has a global impact interacting with her followers on her fun, yet soulful, social media platforms — @drdenisemd on Facebook, Instagram & Linked In (~100K followers).
— Dr. Denise M.D.
The Dr. Denise Show (40K downloads) is a long-running audio podcast that in the fall of 2020 teamed up with the Mental Health Radio News Network which takes the show to 190 countries. With more than a hundred episodes in the archives, The Dr. Denise Show inspires to change the way WE think, talk and act about all dimensions of mental health by interviewing visionaries, scientists, influencers, athletes and enlightened souls from all walks of life.
The past five years of Dr. Denise’s mental wellness visionary brand has brought a book, the Mind Dive app collaboration, a prestigious speaking engagement at the Dalai Lama’s Body, Mind, Life Conference in India and a brand ambassador/content creator spot with Elomi Lingerie’s “Live Limitless Challenge” for women’s empowerment. A video podcast, The Ascension Show, was born in 2020 when Dr. Denise teamed up with a diverse panel of women to examine universal truths, love and light during what for many were the isolating and stressful days of quarantine and the pandemic.
Creativity will be the focus as the Dr. Denise Vision looks forward to its next exciting five years. She has just joined the Hollywood Creative Academy as its Creative Minds Advisor. And the Dr. Denise Show will have a special carve out series that just launched called “Creative Minds” in which she will interview people in the entertainment industry about the importance of using their art to reach their highest levels of thrive and to inspire others to do the same. “Creativity fuels the soul,” says Dr. Denise. “When people are at their happiest, they are the most creative. When you are reaching your highest level of happiness, you’re usually playing and achieving through whatever medium you choose.” Part of her play is also the fun, engaging “Diva Discussions” series that just started season 2 to add even greater levity and inspiration to the lineup of shows.
The Dr. Denise Show will also be highlighting NEUROSTYLE — a multidimensional concept she defined that helps people understand the unique way they process and perceive the world around them. Look for a multi-part podcast series of interviews that de-stigmatizes diagnoses, enriches interpersonal communication and supports an individual’s unique spirit to launch Fall of 2021, “Embrace Your Neurostyle and Beyond.”
“Gratitude is my secret sauce,” says Dr. Denise. “I want to thank everyone who has been along the ride on this Earth journey, past, present and future.”
For interviews, speaking engagements or other creative co-creations please email drdenise@ascensionmedia.love.
