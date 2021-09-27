Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces Its Black Label im·bued 50MG Capsule
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has expanded its current CBD capsule line with the introduction of its im·bued black label 50mg capsule.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its im·bued black label 50 mg capsule. The product addition is a further expansion of its extensive hemp-derived CBD product line with significantly more powerful capsule than currently offered.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies and CBD topicals for both people and pets.
“We are so excited to introduce our im·bued black label 50mg capsule” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “This is something so many of our wholesale partners and customers have asked for, but we weren’t going to do it unless we could do it right. We wanted to make a big impact with an ultra-strength product that echoed our proprietary formulation. And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
Imbue’s 25mg capsule is exceptionally popular, but they’re convinced their “black label” im·bued 50mg capsule is going to be epic. Fully twice the amount of CBD per capsule, they are formulated to tackle the toughest problems when nothing else will. Designed to be one of the strongest Full Spectrum capsules on the market, nothing compares. “When you need the ultimate CBD capsule, you need im·bued 50 mg,” says Bauer.
Imbue’s proprietary CBD capsules provide a convenient alternative to tinctures when a higher, more sustained, exact dose is preferred. The Vegan capsules are colored with natural chlorophyll to protect the CBD oil from light which can cause degradation. And Imbue Botanicals is one of the only companies to utilize organic hemp seed oil as a carrier, which provides exceptional consistency and absorption. Available in 5, 10, 25 AND NOW 50 mg dosages, their capsules are packaged 30 each in a recyclable plastic bottle and outer box with see-through window
The products are available online at www.imbuebotanicals.com and from select retailers and pharmacies.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars (except organic sugar in their gummies). Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
