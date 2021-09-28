Local Breast Cancer Survivor Pledges to Provide Mammograms Support to Save Lives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jacque Colbert hosts her second Pink & Black Gala raising funds and honoring breast cancer survivors around the Houston area. 100% of proceeds to be donated to The Rose to cover mammograms for the insured and uninsured alike.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 202,260 new cancer cases and 73,030 cancer deaths are expected to occur among blacks in 2021. Sadly, African Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial and ethnic group in the US for most cancers. Since 1990, however, the overall cancer death rate has dropped faster in blacks than whites among both men and women. The drop in death rates is largely driven by more rapid declines in blacks for lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers. However, breast cancer rates have NOT dropped, and as such, it is for that reason why we must do all that we can to eradicate this disease. October marks another Breast Cancer Awareness month. Dr. Jacque Colbert is celebrating survivors fabulously with Pink & Black – A Breast Cancer Fundraising Fashion Gala for a cause to raise funds to knock out Breast Cancer. In partnership with The Rose, the Pink & Black Gala will be held from 7-10 pm October 16 at Hyatt Regency Hotel and raise funds to cover the cost of mammograms (100% of the proceeds will be donated to the “The Rose”).
The Sipping PositiviTEA™ owner and 13-year breast cancer survivor is a High-Tech Human Resources Exec, Adjunct Professor, and corporate coach. After being diagnosed and battling extreme illness and treatment, she turned her pain into purpose and founded Sipping PositiviTEA™, a lifestyle brand that encourages and helps women remain strong through tools, affirmations, and positivity intake, including her line of custom products and herbal tea. Dr. Jacque keeps with the theme of positivity and strength by honoring women in the fight and those who have found their way through their battle with grace and PositiviTEA.
Pink & Black – A Breast Cancer Fundraising Fashion Gala will be held 7-10 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hyatt Regency Hotel (formerly known as The Omni Westside) – 13210 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77079. Tickets are available for $100 and Tables for $800. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.
To inquire about interviews or information regarding sponsorship & vendor opportunities, email info@innovatingmarketinggroup.com or contact Sr. Publicist LaToya Hurley at 281-660-1813.
To learn more about Dr. Jacque:
Web: www.jacquecolbert.com
Instagram: @drjacquecolbert
Latoya Hurley
