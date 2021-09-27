Cybersecurity Task Force Announces September MeetingSep23

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (September 23, 2021) — The Idaho Cybersecurity Task Force will meet Thursday, September 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MT.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise.

The Idaho Cybersecurity Task Force was established by Governor Brad Little to provide recommendations that improve business, government and personal cybersecurity procedures, identify cybersecurity assets, resources and public-private partnerships across Idaho and examine and propose new ways to ensure Idaho’s election infrastructure remains secure, transparent and resilient.

Meeting ID: 882 1730 7865

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about the Idaho Cybersecurity Task Force, go to https://commerce.idaho.gov/cybersecurity/.

