World’s Leading Cocoa Supplier Achieves BeVeg Global Vegan Certification
Rizek Cacao, the first fully integrated post-harvest cacao processing center, has certified vegan its process.
We believe in certifications because they represent a true commitment to a system of values and good practices that are crucial to the sustainability of the cacao sector”SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kahkow chocolate bars from Rizek in the Dominican Republic redefine the standard for chocolate factories everywhere.
— as relayed by top management
Rizek Cacao, the first fully integrated post-harvest cacao processing center, which makes the ingredients for the world's finest chocolates, has certified vegan its process. Now, buyers and end users can purchase and make an official vegan label claim on their chocolate bar packaging, assuming the other contributing ingredients also pass the certified vegan process.
Since 1905, Rizek Cacao has been known for its passion in cacao production. Their farms, located in the heart of the Dominican Republic, are distinguished by the excellence of their genetic material and their extraordinary post-harvest treatment.
Rizek Cacao is ideologically and pragmatically committed to the protection of the forests of the Dominican Republic and environmental balance as a whole.
Kahkow introduced distinctive recipes in the gourmet chocolate industry by being the first in the world to produce certified organic and certified vegan chocolate at the place of origin.
These chocolates have won several awards.
Cocoa beans
Cocoa nibs
Cocoa mass
Cocoa butter
Cocoa powder
Dark chocolate 55%
Dark chocolate 62%
Dark chocolate 70%
Dark chocolate 82%
Dark chocolate 100%
Chocodamia spread
White chocolate 39%
Milk chocolate (alternative)
BeVeg is the world's first and only ISO accredited vegan trademark recognized to be in accordance with ISO 17065 and ISO 17067. The BeVeg vegan standard and trademark is considered the most reliable benchmark for vegan integrity in the global marketplace.
