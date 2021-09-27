Minnesota Grinding is Proud to Announce the Expansion of their Quality Lab
Provider of precision grinding services for various machined parts, Minnesota Grinding is proud to expand their quality lab for greater useMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local precision grinding service provider Minnesota Grinding is excited to announce the expansion of their on-site quality lab. Expanding the space to nearly double the size, they have several purchase orders in place for new pieces of advanced equipment that will further aid in their delivery of quality machined parts.
Along with additional space for adding new equipment, this expansion makes room for the quality control manager’s desk, allowing for more direct oversight and a hands-on interaction with employees. Minnesota Grinding hopes this will help further ensure tight quality standards, even as business grows and their capabilities expand.
Another key benefit to the recent expansion of their quality control lab is the ability to maneuver within the space more easily. Added space allows for careful calculations on exactly how every piece of equipment is set up, and how to maximize its efficiency when in use. Beyond just the equipment, this added space allows the operators and engineers to work within the space more safely and effectively, and improve their capacity for quality inspections.
The expansion of their quality control lab is a good example of how Minnesota Grinding intends to keep developing solutions for maximizing production capacity and quality for their multiple industry partners. By maintaining a work environment that fosters creative problem solving through the maximization of skills and technology, Minnesota Grinding continues to exceed their customer’s expectations in terms of quality, dependability, and cost.
About Minnesota Grinding:
Minnesota Grinding has been a premier provider of precision grinding services since it’s founding in 1959. Going above and beyond for their customers, they are continuously implementing the best possible equipment and quality standards in their wide array of CNC grinding services. With a friendly, experienced, and responsive staff of Precision Grinders, they take projects from start to finish with ease.
