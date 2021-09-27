Game & Fish: Give Wildlife Room

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding everyone to practice caution and give wildlife room after receiving a report of a Wilson resident being injured by a bull moose Friday morning. Game and Fish officials received the report Saturday and promptly responded to the scene, but did not see the moose in the area.

The man was reportedly walking his dog on the bike path northeast of the Wilson Elementary School around 7:15 am on Friday when he noticed the bull moose approximately 50 yards away. It was reported that his dog was at his side when the bull decided to charge him and knocked him down. The man was admitted to the hospital for his injuries.

While human injuries from moose are not common, Game and Fish officials are warning people that it is now the fall mating season for moose, elk and other ungulates and to give wildlife plenty of room. Moose and elk are relatively common throughout the Jackson Hole valley, but especially along the Snake River corridor and slopes of the Teton Range, including residential areas associated with the towns of Wilson, Teton Village and Jackson.

The Jackson Game and Fish office commonly receives an increased number of calls this time of year regarding wildlife in residential areas, especially moose and bears. Wildlife officials offer the following advice on how to avoid a conflict with these animals:

Do not feed wildlife.

Be especially watchful during times of low light. Moose and other animals can be difficult to see at night.

Look for fresh signs of wildlife, such as tracks or scat on trails, pathways, or around houses.

Never crowd or surround an animal and always allow the animal an escape route.

Always control pets while walking them and make sure there are no wildlife around before letting animals out of the house.

View and photograph animals from a distance.

Carry and know how to use bear pepper spray as a defense.

- WGFD -