Women for Afghan Women and Bookblocks.io to Partner for Charity NFT
Women for Afghan Women (WAW) have announced they will be partnering with emerging NFT (non-fungible token) company Bookblocks.io for a charity release.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookblocks.io has announced a partnership with leading charity, Women for Afghan Women (WAW) for an NFT release to raise funds to help young Afghan girls receive access to education. WAW was founded in April 2021 and have been a consistent force for positive change amidst the tumultuous political climate in Afghanistan. On October 5, bookblocks.io will be releasing 2200 NFTs of artwork featuring Louisa May Alcott.
Louisa May Alcott was a pioneer for women’s rights. Not only did her many famous writings (of which perhaps the most famous is Little Women) seek to lift up women in society, but she was an ardent feminist, abolitionist and supporter of women’s suffrage. 100% of the income generated by bookblocks.io from this NFT will be donated to Women for Afghan Women, whose incredible work for Afghan women and girls is perhaps more vital now than ever.
Bookblocks.io have chosen to mint 2200 copies of this NFT to signify the 2.2 million girls currently excluded from school in Afghanistan (Time Magazine). The background colors of each NFT are also different, signifying the diversity of backgrounds that make up the women and girls that Women for Afghan Women serve. And they chose to commission four different versions of this illustration to represent the 40% of Afghan children who suffer from malnutrition. The aim of this NFT is to present WAW with valuable financial resources to help provide new hope and a better future for countless Afghan women and girls.
“This week the Taliban announced only male teachers and students should return to schools, leaving the future of millions of girls across Afghanistan uncertain. This is a generation that grew up hopeful and dreaming about their future through educational opportunities. Women for Afghan Women has been working on the ground for 20 years to improve the lives of women and girls. We are committed to serving Afghan women and girls in Afghanistan and Afghan refugees arriving in the US. Thank you, BookBlocks, for standing with the Afghan people at this critical time. We encourage you all to support this inspiring campaign and support our Afghan sisters.” Naheed Samadi Bahram, US Country Director, Women for Afghan Women
"The work WAW has done for the last 20 years in Afghanistan is incredibly inspiring. To have the opportunity to contribute in a small way toward the continuation of that work that so powerfully benefits the lives of Afghan women and girls is an honor, especially as they face this most recent attempt to severely restrict their access to education. We are grateful that WAW has partnered with BookBlocks for this NFT fundraiser and hope it will raise significant amounts of money to support their ongoing efforts to provide a better future for Afghan women and girls." Gordon McClellan, Co-Founder, BookBlocks.io
The Bookblocks.io partnership NFT with Women for Afghan Women will be available from bookblocks.io on October 5.
What is an NFT?
NFT stands for non-fungible token and is perhaps best described as a fully unique digital asset that cannot be copied. NFTs began with art, but can also be used to certify the uniqueness of many other collectibles.
What is the Blockchain?
NFTs are stored on the blockchain, which is a digital ledger that certifies every piece of data on that ledger to be fully unique and not interchangeable with any other piece of data on the ledger.
What is Ethereum?
The currency used to buy and sell NFTs is a crypto currency called Ethereum. For more information about Ethereum, the blockchain and NFTs, we recommend visiting https://ethereum.org/en/nft/.
Roy Billington
Redcloverdigital.com
Roy@redcloverdigital.com