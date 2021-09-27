Submit Release
“BreezeBird” Lands at Charleston Visitors Center; Breeze Airways™ Giving Away 10,000 BreezePoints Each Day Through Oct 4

BreezeBird Lands in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breeze Airways, the new Seriously Nice™ low-fare carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is exhibiting its “BreezeBird,” a 42-feet long aircraft model outside the Charleston Visitors Center for two weeks – and giving away free travel to winning visitors who enter a drawing by posting social media selfies in front of the oversized model jet.

Breeze Airways started flying from Charleston International Airport (CHS) on May 27 and now flies to 11 destinations from CHS. For each day that BreezeBird is in place, Breeze is giving away 10,000 BreezePoints, good for one roundtrip ticket from Charleston to Hartford, CT; Tampa, FL; Louisville, KY; Norfolk, VA; Akron/Canton, OH; Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Pittsburgh, PA; Richmond, VA; Huntsville, AL; or Providence, RI.

To enter into the daily drawing, visitors to the aircraft just need to post a selfie photograph of them in front of BreezeBird, with the hashtag #BreezeBirdinCharleston. For more information, see landing page.

The aircraft model, which was custom-built by Atlantic Models in Medley, FL, is 42-feet long, with a wingspan of 32-feet, and weighs 2500 pounds. The Charleston Visitors Center is located at 375 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403.

About Breeze Airways
Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is a new low cost airline offering point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s team is a group of aviation experts and fanatics, working day and night to build a Seriously Nice™ airline. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience. For those interested in applying for employment with Breeze Airways, please visit: https://jobs.flybreeze.com/

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/IJl6AO6V8u/bXdhbGxhY2VAbWVnYW1lZGlhd29ybGR3aWRlLmNvbQ==

Terms & Conditions:
US resident only, 18 years of age or older. Ends 11:59pm ET on 10/4/21. No puchase necessary. Price value is approx. $100 for each prize winner. A winner will be randomly selected each day during the contest, and announced at end of contest. Winners will be direct messaged by 10/5/21.

