Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,953 in the last 365 days.

TDOC Partners With Bedford County Sheriff’s Office In Search Of Local Schools

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) joined forces with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday, September 23rd to conduct a joint operation at two Shelbyville secondary schools.

Four canines and their handlers from the TDOC K9/Interdiction Unit assisted Sheriff Austin Swing, School Resource Officer Tracey Harvey, and multiple deputies from the BCSO to perform a proactive search of Community High School & Community Middle School – looking for controlled substances.

Students were taken out of the classrooms, leaving their backpacks and belongings inside.  During the roughly hour long search, the canines made their way through the gymnasiums, locker rooms, auditoriums, and classrooms before heading out to the parking lot to perform vehicle checks.  No controlled substances were located at either school.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction has always been a great friend and great ally of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Swing.  “Anytime we have called them, they have always responded and we are grateful to them for that.”

The TDOC K9 Unit, comprised of 8 drug dogs and 13 tracking dogs, often assists other local law enforcement agencies in contraband searches as well as missing persons cases and locating fleeing felons around the state.  The TDOC canine team has had 119 contraband finds to date in 2021at institutions statewide.

“Our department is always happy to assist our local law enforcement partners in whatever way we can,” said Commissioner Tony Parker.  “School searches like these help protect our children, and the collaboration between agencies only make our communities stronger, safer places to live.”

You just read:

TDOC Partners With Bedford County Sheriff’s Office In Search Of Local Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.